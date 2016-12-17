Chelsea brimming with confidence on record run - Cahill

Gary Cahill says Chelsea are riding a wave of confidence after equalling their top-flight winning record of 11 matches by beating Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Chelsea's title winners of 2009-10 were the last to reach that number and Diego Costa's winner sent the club nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

And Cahill claims Chelsea are in bullish mood every time they take to the field under Antonio Conte.

"We feel very confident," he told Sky Sports. "We're a very strong team and we've worked very hard on it.

"Physically, we're in good shape and we've got some fantastic players, so that's the reason behind it.

"We're organised and we're enjoying it.

"You build momentum, you win games, you step out on the pitch or you're in the tunnel and you're confident.

"That's the way it's gone for us. We want to keep going.

"We're up to Christmas now, so there's a lot of football left to play, but it's a record that we should be very proud of."