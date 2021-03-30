Chelsea Champions League quarter-final legs to be played in Seville

Both legs of Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final against Porto will be played in Seville.

Covid-19 travel restrictions mean the match cannot take place in Portugal, so Porto’s home leg will be next Wednesday with Chelsea’s taking place six days later.

UEFA said: “UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first and second-leg matches involving FC Porto and Chelsea FC, will now both be played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville.

“The dates of the matches (April 7 and April 13) and the kick-off times (9pmCET) will remain the same.

“UEFA would like to thank FC Porto and Chelsea FC for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Portuguese Football Federation, The Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Sevilla FC for their assistance and agreeing to stage the matches.”