Chelsea could be allowed to resume selling tickets by donating profits as aid

Chelsea could be allowed a return to selling tickets for future matches by donating all profits as humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the PA news agency understands.

Roman Abramovich’s Government sanctions have frozen all the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s UK assets except Chelsea, but the Stamford Bridge club can only operate under stringent licence.

Chelsea are lobbying the Government for alterations to allow the Champions League holders to operate in as near normal fashion as possible.

Roman Abramovich, pictured, has been sanctioned by the UK Government (Mike Egerton/PA)

The club have been blocked from selling tickets from March 10 under the current terms of that Government licence.

But sports minister Nigel Huddleston is understood to have told a meeting of the Football Supporters’ Association on Thursday that the Government would be open to the idea of a return to ticket sales.

Mid Worcestershire Conservative MP Huddleston did not rule out Chelsea being able to sell new tickets to fans, when the idea of donating all profit to charities to aid Ukraine was floated in the virtual meeting with the FSA.

Abramovich has been sanctioned after the UK Government claimed to have proven the 55-year-old’s links to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

The Chelsea owner has always vehemently denied any association with the Russian leader, but put the club up for sale on March 2 amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea’s club shop was closed by mid-morning on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Chelsea’s long-term future has been plunged into doubt by Abramovich’s sanctions, but the Tory leadership could still oversee the club’s sale via a specific licence from the Treasury.

Abramovich would not be allowed to benefit from any sale, and a host of serious suitors are continuing to compile bids to buy the club.

Season ticket holders can still attend Chelsea matches under the terms of the new operating licence, and tickets sold before March 10 will be honoured.

But no new tickets can be sold, leaving thousands of Chelsea fans currently unable to attend future matches.