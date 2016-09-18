Chelsea didn't give me a chance - Djilobodji

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has hit out at former club Chelsea, saying he was never given a chance to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

The Senegal international joined Chelsea from Nantes in September 2015 on a four-year contract, but played just one minute of competitive action for the Blues, under then manager Jose Mourinho.

Djilobodji replaced Radamel Falcao for the final minute of a 4-1 League Cup victory over Walsall, but never played again for Chelsea and was later loaned out to Werder Bremen, where he made 14 Bundesliga appearances and scored two goals.

Now enjoying first team football under David Moyes at Sunderland, Djilobodji has said that he believed he could make a career for himself in west London after his surprise move to Chelsea, telling the Daily Mail: "Yes, it surprised many, but I always knew that I could do it.

"I have always said that I wanted to play for a great club, make a nice career out of it, and Chelsea are one [of the big clubs].

"I did all that needs to be done, worked hard in training; I showed that I was an option, but I never had a chance, the coach never played me."