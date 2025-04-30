A Newcastle United superfan has legally changed his name to Alexander Isak.

David White, the Toon supporter from Killingworth, decided he'd had enough and wanted to show his admiration for the former Real Sociedad man in the most touching of ways.

After Newcastle United ended their 70-year wait for a top-flight trophy by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final back in March, fans have been showing their dedication in all kinds of ways, but David's, or should we say, Alexander's support, surely tops it all...

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is arguable the best number nine in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Legends past and present have captured to hearts of Newcastle supporters, including the likes of Alan Shearer, Kevin Keegan and even more recently, Dan Burn.

But Isak's penalty strike in the final of the Carabao Cup was special for so many reasons, included White, who has now decided going as Alexander was the best way forward.

Newcastle United are bidding to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve done a full deed poll,” White told NewcastleWorld recently. “To do it only cost around £20 but obviously I need to change my passports and everything. Thinking about Europe next season, I’m tempted to change my name back!

“It was getting up to cup final week and I thought ‘We’ve got no chance here’,” he adds. “We were playing against the champions. I said on Facebook 'Whoever gets the winner is going to be my name going forward'.

“I started getting messages saying 'What if it’s Virgil van Dijk?' I don’t think I would’ve made a good Van Dijk. Coming home from London on the Monday, I just said ‘Right, I’m doing it’. About a week later all the paperwork came through.

“I’ve tried to get people at work to call me Alexander but they couldn’t get their heads around it. I don’t think my family are surprised. I’d already changed my middle name to Bruno after he scored against Southampton a couple of years ago.”

We are wondering what Alexander Isak makes of the gesture, let's be honest (Image credit: Getty Images)

White's admiration for Newcastle is applauded at the very least, but we here at FourFourTwo are not sure we would go to the same lengths, all things considered.

“The bloke is an absolute hero, isn’t he?” Alexander finishes. “I always preferred Andy Cole to Alan Shearer and I think Isak is even better than him. He can do it all.

“I can see this name sticking for a while. Getting a goal in the cup final was special. Even if we sold him, for me, that bloke will always be a hero for what he’s done.”

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend as they take on Brighton and Hove Albion.