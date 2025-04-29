Raheem Sterling told to pursue absolutely absurd transfer move

With the title race and relegation places already wrapped up, it's now time to well and truly enter football silly season.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has come racing out the blocks to start us off early this year, speculating that Raheem Sterling should pursue a move away from Stamford Bridge once his loan with the Gunners comes to an end.

Wait, wait, that's not the daft part, other than it being so obvious that it barely even needs saying. The club he thinks should pursue Sterling's signature is...newly-promoted Wrexham.

Wrexham should pursue Raheem Sterling deal, apparently

Petit concedes that Sterling's reported £325,000 per week wages (£16.9m) might be a bit of a stretch for a soon-to-be Championship club whose turnover in League Two last season was £26.7m.

We dare say that even if Sterling dropped a couple of hundred grand a year from his wages, the figures involved would be an abject waste of a tightly-PSR controlled Championship budget - to say nothing a transfer fee or the reports last summer that Sterling had turned down a move to Saudi Arabia because he wanted to stay in the Premier League.

Undeterred by terms of basic reality and happy to say whatever to BesteOnlineCasinoNederland, Petit said: "Chelsea would be happy to let Raheem Sterling go with only a year left on his contract, the issue for Wrexham would be how much the wages are."

"He is probably on over £300,000 a week and Wrexham would have to offer him a great package to convince him to sign. It would be interesting to see, but Ryan Reynolds would have to get the chequebook out.

"When it comes to Sterling in the Premier League, we all know he isn't the same player he once was."

Probably let the West Hams and Brentfords of this world have a little sniff before we start talking about the Championship, eh?

In any case, Wrexham have built their charge up from non-league to the Championship on heavy investment and some canny recruitment, including an ability to recognise when a player has had his day and needs replacing.

That rapid ascent leaves the newly world-famous Welsh outfit in need of yet another substantial summer as they prepare for life in the second tier.

We can only imagine they have far more sane targets in mind than Raheem Sterling.