Quiz! Can you name every club to have ever reached the European Cup or Champions League semi-finals?

Reaching the final four of the Champions League puts you in pretty hallowed company stretching back to the competition's origins as the European Cup.

Only a few dozen different clubs have ever progressed as far as that since the trophy was first awarded back in 1956.

The task we're giving you on this quiz speaks for itself, then. Name them. That's it. Name all the European Cup and Champions League semi-finalists ever.

73 clubs have made it to the final four - so how many of them can you name in 15 minutes?

And just to give you a little nudge along the way, we've separated them into countries for you. You're welcome.

Remember, you can sign into Kwizly for a clue, too. Just press the 'hint' button and we'll give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

