Chelsea eyeing all titles this season - Kante

N'Golo Kante says Chelsea must add more trophies to their Premier League crown if they are to view the coming season as a success.

Antonio Conte's team swept to a dominant title success last term, winning 13 games on the spin to take control of the league before cantering to success.

Kante lifted the Premier League trophy for a second year, having inspired Leicester City's incredible title tilt the previous season before making a £30million move to Stamford Bridge.

With a return to the Champions League in view, and having lost last season's FA Cup final to Arsenal, Kante says one piece of silverware will not do in 2017-18.

"Football is like this: after every game you have to do better in the next and the [upcoming] season is the same," he said. "After last season we have to start in the same way and try to do better.

"We are looking to do a better season together and we know at a club like Chelsea a good season means to win titles. So we will try to win some titles. Win, win, win. We will fight for everything.

"We will fight against good teams. So it is going to be difficult. But we will try to win everything we play in."

Kante's desire to progress extends to his own game, despite being named Player of the Year by the PFA, FWA and Premier League last term.

"I can always improve," he said. "Maybe score more goals and more assists, always help the team the best I can.

"Sometimes I can help the team to score, to make the last pass or to get more chances and try to score. Maybe I can do this more often."

Only Tottenham managed to hold a candle to Conte's dominant side last term, but Kante believes the Blues' rivals will be revitalised in what is already shaping up to be a record-breaking transfer window.

Kante said: "We see what the other clubs are doing. Things will change from last season.

"It's easy to say who will be in the top six. Anything can happen in the Premier League, but the top six will be a very good fight for the title."