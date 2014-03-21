Chelsea have second-leg advantage, says Blanc

The Premier League outfit are due to host the second leg of the tie, after the sides were draw to face each other in Friday's draw in Nyon.

And Blanc believes that gives Jose Mourinho's men the upper hand and places greater importance on the home leg at Parc des Princes.

"It will be Stamford Bridge!," he is quoted as saying by the club's official website. "Chelsea is a team that we know with well-known international players.

"We knew that the draw would serve us a team of great talent, so it's Chelsea.

"We will prepare well for the tie. We still have a little time.

"Having the return leg is a small advantage for Chelsea - it will be necessary to make a difference at home."

Meanwhile, PSG skipper Thiago Silva is relishing the opportunity to come up against some of his Brazilian compatriots, including Willian, Ramires and David Luiz.

"I'm happy because Chelsea has many Brazilian players," he added. "I look forward to it.

"It will be a great duel between two great clubs and I hope that, unlike last season, we will reach the semi-finals."

The first leg will take place on April 2, with the second to follow on April 8.