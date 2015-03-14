Chelsea hit back at Souness and Carragher

A 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday saw Jose Mourinho's men crash out on away goals, despite PSG playing the vast majority of the game with 10 men after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first-half dismissal.

Souness and Carragher were highly critical of Chelsea players surrounding referee Bjorn Kuipers after the Swede's strong tackle on Oscar, which the official swiftly deemed worthy of a straight red card.

After Carragher labelled the reaction "disgraceful", Mourinho himself lashed out at the pair in his pre-match media conference for this weekend's Premier League fixture against Southampton.

And the club have followed suit, posting an image on Instagram of Souness and Carragher bickering with officials during their careers with the caption: "For those with short memories..."

It continues a recent trend of surprising posts from Chelsea's official channels after they broke from the often straight-laced norms of official club communication in criticising Burnley striker Ashley Barnes' tackle on Nemanja Matic last month, which resulted in the Serb being red-carded for his furious reaction.