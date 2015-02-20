Chelsea invite Metro victim to PSG rematch

The 33-year-old Parisian, who is black, was blocked from entering the carriage at the Richelieu-Drouot station before being pushed back onto the platform while the group sang racially charged songs.

The incident took place prior to the first leg of Chelsea's last 16 meeting with PSG, which ended 1-1.

Chelsea have since suspended three fans and are continuing to work with the relevant authorities in a bid to identify the perpetrators.

In a press conference on Friday, it was confirmed that the victim of the incident would be contacted with an invitation to attend the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 11.

"We are writing to Souleymane from the club and we are inviting him to the return leg against PSG," said a Chelsea spokesman.

"We are writing to him to apologise and to invite both him and his family to come to the game to be our guest and we hope he'll take up that offer."

Manager Jose Mourinho added: "I think he would not watch the game. He would feel what Chelsea is.

"Because in this moment maybe he has a wrong idea of what Chelsea Football Club is. I don't know if he loves football but for sure he would love to feel that these people [the culprits] are not Chelsea.

"Chelsea is the owner, the board, the manager, the players, the true Chelsea supporters. Yes, I would support the idea."

When asked if other Chelsea fans may want to stay away from Saturday's meeting with Burnley, Mourinho replied: "I don't believe they think about not coming because everyone knows what Chelsea is.

"We feel ashamed but maybe we shouldn't because I refuse to be connected with these people. I am connected with Chelsea and so many good things this club represents.

"I left in 2007 and couldn't wait to be back and it's not because of people like this that I wanted to be back."