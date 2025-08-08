How to watch Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream and TV info for pre-season friendly

Watch Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen today as the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge, in what promises to be a mouthwatering friendly in the capital.

Scroll down to find out all the details on live streams and TV info.

Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen key information • Date: Friday 08 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 7pm BST • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Channel 5 (UK) | DAZN (US) • Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

Enzo Maresca's side have returned following their recent FIFA Club World Cup heroics and have a quickfire double-header to help them prepare for next weekend's Premier League kick-off.

With new signings Estevao, Jorrel Hato, and Jamie Gittens having all now been integrated into first-team training in the last week, optimism is once again high as to what can be achieved at Stamford Bridge this season.

As for Bayer Leverkusen, it's a return to England for former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who has taken the reins at the BayArena earlier this summer, following the departure of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid.

Ten Hag has already lost integral midfielder Granit Xhaka, who departed for Sunderland. Jarrel Quansah and Malik Tillman have been the Bundesliga outfit's biggest summer signings; however, the Dutch boss will be under pressure as he looks to rebuild his reputation.

Watch Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen for free in the UK

In the UK, the friendly clash between Chelsea and Leverkusen is set to be shown live on Channel 5.

You can alternatively stream the game live via Channel 5's official online platform, which is available to stream free here.

Watch Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen in the US

Fans in the US can watch Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen live on DAZN.

DAZN offers both monthly and annual subscription options. The monthly subscription is £24.99, while the annual subscription is £119.99, which works out to £9.99 per month.

There's also a monthly "Saver" option with a 12-month commitment at £14.99 per month.

Watch Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere

