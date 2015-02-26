Chelsea issue cup final warning to fans

The Premier League leaders have been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons in recent weeks after footage emerged of a group of men identified as Chelsea supporters pushing a black man off a Paris Metro train before the UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans of the club are also alleged to have chanted racist songs at London St Pancras station after the game in Paris last Tuesday.

Anti-Semitic abuse has previously been an issue in games involving Tottenham, who have historical links to London's Jewish population.

The topic was raised again after a group of men thought to be West Ham fans were filmed singing offensive songs on an Underground train prior to last weekend's 2-2 draw at Tottenham. And Chelsea are keen to avoid similar occurrences.

A statement on the club's official website read: "After consultation between the Metropolitan Police and both clubs, we would like to remind supporters of their responsibilities on the day.

"For a small minority, this game has historically brought a deeply unpleasant and unwanted level of anti-Semitic abuse, which has no place in football or anywhere in society. As such, we urge everyone to keep their support positive.

"Opposition supporters using terms as a form of identity is no excuse for abusive chanting or behaviour. The club asks that all supporters realise such actions cause huge offence to those around them.

"If we receive evidence that supporters have engaged in anti-Semitic or any other form of discriminatory chanting or behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action, including supporting criminal prosecution.

"Recent events in Paris have seen Chelsea fans united in their contempt for a mindless few. Chelsea is proud of the diversity within our club and our vision embraces equality regardless of race, gender, sexuality, disability or religion.

"We all share the common cause of supporting our team."