Chelsea never doubted Costa, insists Terry

John Terry insists Chelsea never had any doubts about Diego Costa in the wake of the striker's winning goal in the 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

The Spain international has been struggling to find his best form this campaign and had scored just three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions ahead of this weekend's Premier League encounter.

Nevertheless, Terry has made it clear he never worried about the striker as he continued to put himself in dangerous positions on a regular basis, even when he was not scoring.

"Pressure was not building on Diego Costa. Not when strikers are getting into those positions to score goals," Terry told the Chelsea website.

"Diego is a great finisher and it will always come. If he is not getting in those positions for the chances, then I think it is a problem. But he was there on Saturday.

"He was unlucky with a couple in the first half, but it was a great finish from him in the second half."

The 27-year-old will be looking to add to his tally when Chelsea travel to Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday. He got his only Champions League goal so far this campaign in a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture.