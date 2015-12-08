Chelsea players still believe in Mourinho - Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has rejected suggestions Chelsea's players are not committed to under-fire manager Jose Mourinho.

A 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth last Saturday intensified the pressure on Mourinho, whose side are now just two points above thePremier League's bottom three.

Chelsea now face a crucial Champions League group stage finale with Porto on Wednesday. Mourinho's men top the group and need only a point to be sure of qualification, but defeat would see them drop into the Europa League if Dynamo Kiev beat Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Courtois said: "Results don't say we are not committed to the manager. I think we still are confident in the manager and we are trying to get out of it with him."

Asked about reports of him having a difficult relationship Mourinho, Courtois added: "We have a very good relationship, we have a professional relationship, sometimes involves some jokes but we have a good relationship overall.

"Last season it was a bit difficult with the other goalkeeper [Petr Cech] that was here but the relationship remained good and professional I don't know why the press like to invent these things."

Despite their struggles domestically, Courtois insists Chelsea can compete in Europe's premier club competition, saying: "We have the team to play in Champions League and go as far as we can.

"A team as Chelsea, their goal has to be to win the Champions League so obviously we don't want to play in the Europa League."