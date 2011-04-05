Chelsea set to keep faith with Torres

Manager Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference at Stamford Bridge on the eve of the game that he had decided on his starting line-up and hinted Torres would be in it.

He has not scored in eight games since his 50 million pounds move from Liverpool in January but Ancelotti has not lost faith in the Spanish international.

"I have already decided the lineup. It is not easy to do this, I have fantastic players, more than 11, it is not easy to do my job," said Ancelotti.

"We have seen Torres play well for the team, he did not score, he is not happy for this reason, but in my opinion he played well for the team. He has an opportunity tomorrow (Wednesday) to play the same."

Chelsea face United at home for the second time in five weeks after beating them 2-1 in the Premier League last month when a David Luiz goal and Frank Lampard penalty turned the match their way after Wayne Rooney put United in front.

Brazilian defender Luiz is ineligible for the Champions League, while Ancelotti added that defender Alex will not be fit enough to play until the second leg at Old Trafford next week.

The Italian coach has a good record against United with AC Milan and Chelsea but said that counted for nothing now.

"I want to be focused on the next game - tomorrow will be a different history. We know we must play against a fantastic team but we have confidence to do our best.

"It will be different because we have to play 180 minutes, so obviously we want to start well tomorrow, but we have to know that everything will be decided at Old Trafford (in the second leg). Nothing will be decided tomorrow."