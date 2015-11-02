Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev: Players behind Mourinho, claims Ramires

Embattled manager Jose Mourinho retains the support of the Chelsea dressing room going into the Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday, according to midfielder Ramires.

The Premier League champions suffered a seventh defeat of the league season at home to Liverpool on Saturday, piling pressure on Mourinho amid reports of unrest within the squad.

Chelsea have taken just four points from three Champions League outings this term and trail second-placed Dynamo by a point ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge.

Porto are top on seven points, two clear of the Ukrainian club, with Maccabi Tel Aviv bottom and empty handed.

Pedro (knock) and Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring) remain doubtful but, as Chelsea seek to ease the pressure on Mourinho and improve their chances of reaching the round of 16, Ramires has insisted the players are fully behind their Portuguese manager.

"It is difficult because when we lose a game, everyone is sad in the dressing room," he told the club's official website.

"The manager didn't say anything [after the game] because it was not the time but on Sunday we had a conversation and he will show to us what we did in the game.

"We try to help him [Mourinho] on the pitch, we couldn't help him on Saturday but we will try every match to win because this is a group and a team and if we lose, Jose loses as well so we are all together.

"We need to play like we played before to win games."

Sergei Rebrov's men held Chelsea to a goalless draw in Ukraine two weeks ago and have kept clean sheets in 14 of 19 games in all competitions this term.

If former Spurs man Rebrov can orchestrate a victory at Stamford Bridge, his side could go top of Group G - Dynamo having come through a 2-0 win over Metalist Kharkiv on Saturday without picking up any injuries.

"We deserved this victory. We created a lot of chances which satisfies both fans and us," Rebrov told reporters.

"We allowed them several counter-attacks but they weren't dangerous. Now we are to get ready for the game against Chelsea.

"I think the whole match was tough as, for me, Metalist embody tough Ukrainian football. Players try to win their battles, but I'm glad we've avoided injuries."

Rebrov's side have won their last four games on the road in all competitions without conceding but Kiev have never won in England, drawing twice and losing 10 of their 12 attempts.