Chelsea v Manchester City: Jorginho and Mahrez start Community Shield

Major summer signings Jorginho and Riyad Mahrez were named in the starting line-ups for the Community Shield clash between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley.

Mahrez became City's record signing following his £60million arrival from Leicester City but the Premier League champions also engaged in a lengthy pursuit of Jorginho.

The Italy midfielder opted for a swift reunion with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, however, leaving the Serie A club in a £57million deal.

Pep Guardiola has opted for a strong City line-up, with Sergio Aguero, Kyle Walker and John Stones among six returnees from the 2018 World Cup.

Usual understudies Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero are in goal for their respective sides, with Blues number one Thibaut Courtois absent as expected as rumours persist over a possible switch to Real Madrid.

Phil Foden starts for City, while fellow England youth standout Callum Hudson-Odoi is in from the kick-off for Chelsea following some blistering pre-season displays.

France Under-18s captain Claudio Gomes is on the City bench following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.