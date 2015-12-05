Chelsea win the best result in AFC Bournemouth's history - Howe

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says there were plenty of emotions in the visitors' dressing room after achieving what he described as the best result in the club's history with a 1-0 win at Chelsea.

Glenn Murray's 82nd-minute header sealed a famous victory at Stamford Bridge for Howe's men, although replays suggested the striker may have been offside.

The win against the reigning Premier League champions sees Bournemouth climb out of the relegation zone at the expense of Sunderland.

And Howe said: "It must rank as the best individual result in the club's history."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 38-year-old said: "We believed we were on the right path, you look at our recent games, we've done really well and performed ever so well in several of them and not got the wins we feel we've deserved.

"First half I thought it was quite even. Second half we've come under some pressure, we've had to dig in, we've had to defend, bodies on the line.

"I thought we were magnificent defensively, our goalkeeper [Artur Boruc] played a big part in that. There's been a lot of question marks about our defending this season but we've answered a few questions, which is really pleasing for everybody.

"I don't think we've defended too badly this season, just individual mistakes and a few setbacks and disappointments have come our way, but the players have come in every day working hard, focused on the next game and tried to improve themselves.

"It was really emotional afterwards, I'm so proud of them.

"It's great for their own self-belief that we can come here and win if we can do that we can do it anywhere."