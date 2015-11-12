Cheryshev has no regrets over Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid attacker Denis Cheryshev has insisted he does not have any regrets over his decision to stay at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old reportedly attracted the interest of several clubs during the off-season after impressing on loan at Villarreal in 2014-15, but opted to fight for his place at Madrid rather than continue his career elsewhere.

Cheryshev has been struggling to secure regular first-term football this term and his apparently frosty relationship with head coach Rafael Benitez has not helped his situation either.

"Everything you do is for the best. That's what happened and I have nothing to regret," the Russia international was quoted as saying by Marca.

"There are no conflicts, but it's true that there isn't much communication with Benitez.

"I'm in good spirits. Of course, I want to play more, but it's not an easy situation.

"I need to stay strong and keep my chin up."

Cheryshev has made just two appearances in La Liga so far this campaign, while also coming on twice as a substitute in the Champions League.