Chicago Fire 2 FC Dallas 1: Schweinsteiger's men stay hot with fourth straight win

Chicago Fire extended their winning streak after holding off FC Dallas 2-1 in MLS on Thursday.

The league's top goalscorer Nemanja Nikolic and David Accam scored in the opening nine minutes as the Fire made it four successive victories.

Nikolic also missed a stoppage-time penalty but Bastian Schweinsteiger's Chicago are still enjoying their best winning run since September 2012.

The Fire made a dream start in front of their fans at Toyota Park when Nikolic opened the scoring in the third minute.

Well, that was fast.Two minutes in and has his 11th of the year. May 26, 2017

Nikolic side-footed Brandon Vincent's cross beyond Dallas goalkeeper Chris Seitz – taking his tally to five goals in four games and 11 for the season.

Dallas, however, hit back within three minutes thanks to Roland Lamah as Cristian Colman brought up the 1,000th assist in the club's history.

The stunning start to the match continued when Accam restored Chicago's lead in the ninth minute – curling the ball past Seitz.

. goes 1-on-1 and bangs it home!2-1 in the early minutes. May 26, 2017

Nikolic had the chance to make it 3-1 in the 93rd minute after Victor Ulloa conceded a penalty but he was denied by Seitz.

The Fire are second in the Eastern Conference – two points adrift of Toronto FC – while Dallas are third in the west.