Chicago's Soldier Field to host 2017 MLS All-Star game
"One of the top five teams in the world" can be expected to take on the MLS All-Stars at Soldier Field on August 2.
The 2017 MLS All-Star game will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, commissioner Don Garber announced on Tuesday.
Although the opponents have not been announced for the August 2 game, Garber said it can be expected to be "one of the top five teams in the world".
Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic will take charge of the All-Star side.
The MLS All-Stars took on Manchester United in 2010 and 2011, Chelsea in 2012, Bayern Munich in 2014 and Arsenal in 2016.
