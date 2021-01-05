Chiefs book Caf CL group stages spot

Kaizer Chiefs advanced to the Caf Champions League group stages for the first time after defeating Primeiro de Agosto 1-0 on aggregate in the first-round on Tuesday.

Gavin Hunt made three changes to his side as Darrel Macheke was given his first start by replacing Willard Katsande, while Bernard Parker and Leonardo Castro came in to replace Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebogang Manyama, respectively.

The game got off to a slow start with both teams trying to find their rhythm in the opening exchanges of the match.

It was Primeiro who had the first real chance to take the lead but failed to find the back of the net from inside the box.

Eric Mathoho then came to his sides rescue moments later when he made a goal-line clearance to deny Primeiro after Daniel Akpeyi was beaten.

The home side continued to press forward and should have taken the lead but Paciência failed to beat Akpeyi in a one-on-one situation.

Primeiro were then punished for the miss as Amakhosi found the net on the counter attack when Castro slotted the ball home after latching on to a cross from Khama Billiat.

The game went into the half time break with Chiefs taking a one-goal lead over Primeiro.

Amakhosi continued to soak up the pressure in the second half as they tried to catch the home side on the counter.

Billiat nearly found Amakhosi's second goal of the game in the last 20 minutes but his cross-cum-shot sailed narrowly over the target.

Hunt then opted to bring on Samir Nurkovic in the 75th minute to replace Castrol before Daniel Cardoso replaced Matsheke.

Salvador came close to finding the equaliser for Primeiro in the final three minutes of the game but Akpeyi made a great save to deny his header from close range.

Chiefs managed to hold on to their lead until the final whistle to secure their place in the group stages of the Caf Champions League at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.