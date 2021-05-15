Chiefs thump Simba to edge towards Caf CL semi's

Kaizer Chiefs put one foot in the Caf Champions League semi-finals with a thumping 4-0 win over Simba SC in their quarter-final first-leg clash at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs got off to the ideal start as they opened the scoring with just six minutes gone as Eric Matoho got on the end of a Samir Nurkovic flick from a Bernard Parker corner to head home unopposed.

After going close through Daniel Cardoso with 24 minutes gone, Chiefs seventually doubled their lead 11 minutes before the break with a close-range header from Samir Nurkovic following a pinpoint cross from Reeve Frosler.

Simba looked to push forward after the break as the forced Chiefs to sit back an absorb the pressure.

The Glamour Boys looked dangerous on the counter though and managed to net a third as Nurkovic smashed in a volley on the hour-mark sending his shot into the far corner after a headed clearance from the back.

Simba then threw everything forward in an attempt to get back into the game which left them vulnerable at the back. Chiefs managed to punish the Tanzanians yet again as Castro headed home to make it 4-0 for the hosts just three minutes after Nurkovic’s third.

Simba continued to look for a way back into the game, but Chiefs managed to keep their clean sheet intact to take a massive lead into the second leg.