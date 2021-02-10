Chiefs' trip to Morocco postponed

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that their trip to Wydad Casablanca for their Caf Champions League clash has been postponed due to a hold up with the issuing of visas to Morocco.

The Soweto giants, who are participating in the group stages of the competition for the first time, are scheduled to take on the Wydad in the opening Group C clash at the Mohamed V Stadium in Morocco on Sunday evening.

But due to issues in trying to get their visas to enter Morocco, Amakhosi will have to travel to the North African country the following day as they were supposed to depart from OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday

'Due to the hold up with the issuing of visas to Morocco and lack of communication from the Moroccan football federation and authorities on the matter that involves Kaizer Chiefs travelling to the north African country, the club had no option but to move their travel to tomorrow, pending the resolution of the matter and cooperation from all the relevant parties,' read a statement from the club on Wednesday evening.

'Kaizer Chiefs can confirm that the club has fulfilled all the requirements needed for their travel, including all Covid-19 protocols requirements for their trip.

'After all the planning and again waiting at the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria, the club have still not been issued with visas required for entry into Morocco for their maiden CAF group stage match against Wydad Athletic.

'The club remains in limbo as all lines of communication seem to have been shut down as the club and SAFA have not received any correspondence from the Moroccan authorities on this matter.

'We will continue to collaborate with SAFA and the SA Embassy in Morocco to try and engage CAF so that we can get the matter resolved.

'The club is still waiting for the issuing of visas and will once again attempt to obtain visas from the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria tomorrow morning.

'In the meantime, the club continued with the late training session in preparation for the trip.'