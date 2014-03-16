China Wrap: Beijing keep pace with Guangzhou

Gregorio Manzano's men, 1-0 winners against Changchun Yatai last week, wrapped up three more points at Dalian Aerbin courtesy of Pablo Batalla's 51st-minute strike.

They remain second in the table behind reigning champions Evergrande, who have started the defence of their title with two comfortable victories.

Ten-man Harbin Yiteng were on the receiving end of a 4-1 defeat as Marcelo Lippi's men laid down an early marker at the start of the new season.

Rene Junior put the hosts ahead a minute before half-time but they were pegged back in first-half stoppage time when Han Deming equalised.

Gao Lin restored Evergrande's advantage with 20 minutes remaining and then a minute later the visitors' task was made much harder when striker Dori was dismissed.

Evergrande took advantage in the final 10 minutes, finding the net through Huang Bowen and substitute Alessandro Diamanti to clinch an emphatic victory.

That left the visitors without a point from their opening two games, and they were joined at the foot of the table by Shanghai Shenxin, who were thrashed 5-1 at city rivals Shanghai SIPG.

The away side took a ninth-minute lead through Kieza, but SIPG were ahead by half-time thanks to Lu Wenjun and a Wu Lei penalty.

Tobias Hysen scored a second-half brace before Wang Jiayu added a fifth in stoppage time as SIPG went third, level with Hangzhou and Guizhou Renhe on four points.

Hangzhou won 3-1 at Shanghai Shenhua as Davy Angan's first-half double put them in control. Xu Liang replied for the home side but Gilberto Macena restored the two-goal lead midway through the second half.

Renhe overcame Tianjin Teda 2-0 with goals from Chen Zijie and Zvjezdan Misimovic, while the visitors saw Cao Yang dismissed.

Elsewhere, Henan Jianye's trip to Changchun Yatai and Liaoning Whowin's visit to Guangzhou R&F both finished goalless.