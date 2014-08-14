China Wrap: Changchun Yatai continue run

Changchun made a slow start to the season, but continued their impressive run with a hard-fought away win that lifted them to ninth in the table.

Anzur Ismailov's 43rd-minute goal for Changchun separated the two sides at the break and although Wang Fei levelled just after the hour mark for the hosts, the victors hit back strongly.

First, Szabolcs Huszti fired them ahead in the 66th minute before, five minutes later, Eninho extended their advantage.

And that meant that Lucas Viatri's late penalty was merely a consolation for Shanghai Shenhua, who saw their opponents leapfrog them as a result.

It was the only match played on Thursday, with the competition's other 14 sides in action on Wednesday.

Three-time defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande extended their lead atop the division to seven points with a 2-1 win at Dalian Aerbin.

Guangzhou – who will have one eye on their AFC Champions League quarter-final against Western Sydney Wanderers later this month – won thanks to a second-half brace from Italy forward Alberto Gilardino.

Bruno Meneghel's 64th-minute effort sandwiched two goals from Gilardino, who joined from Genoa last month, as Marcello Lippi's men moved closer to a fourth successive title.

Guangzhou's cause was greatly aided by the second-placed Beijing Guoan, who slipped up 3-1 at Sven-Goran Eriksson's Guangzhou R and F.

Abderrazak Hamdallah and Jiang Ning gave Guangzhou a two-goal lead and although Ha Dae-Sung's response set up a nervy finish, Aaron Olanare came off the bench to settle the contest in injury time.

Guangzhou R and F now sit just four points behind Beijing Guoan in second.

Guizhou Renhe won their fourth match in a row as goals from Hyuri and Zhang Chenglin gave them a 2-1 triumph over Hangzhou.

At the other end of the table, the two clubs stuck in the relegation zone – Liaoning Whowin and Harbin Yiteng – played out a 2-2 draw.

James Chamanga's 95th-minute leveller rescued a point for Liaoning, who have not won since May.

Harbin remain four points adrift at the foot of the table but have lost just one of their last five – to giants Guangzhou Evergrande.

Other results saw Vagner Love net twice in Shandong Luneng's 4-0 win over a 10-man Shanghai Shenxin while Jiangsu Sainty edged Tianjin Teda 2-1 and Shanghai SIPG beat Henan Jianye 1-0.