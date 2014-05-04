China Wrap: Harbin claim their first victory

After turning professional in 1994, Harbin have gradually worked their way up the ranks of Chinese football, securing their first top-flight three-point haul at the 10th attempt.

Goals from Dori and Ricardo Steer made sure of the victory for Harbin after Changchun's Eninho had cancelled out Han Deming's opener.

The victory is not enough to move Harbin off the bottom, although they are now within five points of safety following Shanghai Shenxin's 1-0 defeat to leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

Dong Xuesheng scored the only goal of the game to keep Marcello Lippi's men three points clear of Beijing Guoan, who were 1-0 winners at struggling Tianjin Teda.

However, Guangzhou R&F and Shandong Luneng both suffered slip-ups in their bid to stay with the leading pair.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's men were held to a 2-2 home draw by Shanghai SIPG courtesy of a late equaliser from Swedish attacker Tobias Hysen, but they did leapfrog Shandong - beaten 2-1 by Dalian Aerbin - into third place.

Henan Jianye sealed the most exciting victory of the weekend, twice coming from behind to win 4-3 at Jiangsu Sainty.

A second-half double from midfielder Zhang Lu gave Henan a commanding 4-2 lead, and the visitors held despite Eleilson pulling one back for Jiangsu with his second of the game.

Elsewhere, Guizhou Renhe overcame Shanghai Shenhua 3-0, and an injury-time strike from Wang Liang gave Liaoning Whowin a 2-1 success against Hangzhou.