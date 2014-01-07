Chopra fined over expletive tweet

The striker revealed on the social network that only six players attended a session taken by the club's fitness coach and pulled no punches in his assessment of the situation.

"F*****g joke this come in training only 6 f*****g players here then find out the fitness coach taken the football session #joke," he tweeted, before subsequently removing the post.

Chopra soon endured the wrath of the Championship club, who released a statement revealing they had dished out a maximum fine to the former Newcastle United, Cardiff City and Sunderland man.

"In light of a tweet from striker Michael Chopra, Blackpool Football Club can confirm that the player will receive a maximum fine and has been warned about his future conduct," read the statement.

"The club can confirm that Chopra was one of number of players asked to report to training as normal this morning for extra work with the fitness coach.

"Both the manager and the chairman are aware and disappointed with the contents of his tweet, prompting this course of action.

"The player, who has the right to appeal, has since apologised for the tweet and removed the contents from his account.

"The manager (Paul Ince) has requested that the fine levied against Chopra, which equates to more than £10,000, be donated to the club's Community Trust, to assist in their work as part of Altogether Now - A Legacy for Blackpool."

Chopra took to Twitter again later in the day to say: "Best wishes go to (assistant manager) Steve Thompson and family just found out why he wasn't in."