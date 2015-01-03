Choupo-Moting thrilled with Schalke start

The striker has scored nine goals and notched five assists in the first 17 games of the Bundesliga season but admits his achievements will be tarnished if he slumps after the German league's winter break.

Choupo-Moting had strong periods at his previous clubs - particularly Mainz and Nuremberg - but often struggled to maintain a high level of performance over an entire season.

Now 25 and at the highest-profile club of his career, Choupo-Moting reckons he is in the form of his life.

"Schalke has definitely been a major forward step in my career and that's exactly what I wanted," he told the Bundesliga's website.

"I'm now playing for a top international club and one that's regularly competing at the top end of the Bundesliga. Now I want to establish myself and develop over a longer period of time.

"At the moment I'm doing that very well but I never considered my previous clubs as stepping stones to better things. I learned a lot at all of them, things I've been able to draw on in my career."

The Cameroon international will miss the resumption of the Bundesliga due to the African Cup of Nations, which starts on January 17.

But he cannot wait to get back on the pitch with strike partner Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who has scored seven goals in the Bundesliga this term and signed a contract extension just before Christmas.

"We get on really well, and everyone knows he's a quality player and has done a lot with this club," Choupo-Moting said.

"And I think the club can look forward to achieving success with [him at] Schalke for a long time to come."