Chris Coleman sacked by Hebei China Fortune

Chris Coleman has been sacked by Hebei China Fortune.

The former Wales manager, 48, leaves with the club second from bottom in the Chinese Super League table.

Unhappy supporters unfurled a banner in their recent 3-2 home defeat by Henan Jianye reading: “Hello Mr Coleman, please go home! You’re fired!”

Chris Coleman has been sacked by Hebei China Fortune (Yui Mok/PA)

And the disgruntled fans were granted their wish on Wednesday when Hebei confirmed they had parted company with Coleman.

A statement on the club’s website read: “After reaching an agreement following friendly negotiations between the two sides, Chris Coleman will no longer serve as head coach of Hebei Football Club.

“We sincerely thank Coleman for his hard work and contribution.”

Coleman, who guided Wales to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2016, took over at Hebei last June following his dismissal by Sunderland.

The club finished sixth last term but six defeats, two draws, and one loss from their opening nine matches leaves them battling relegation.

His wife, the former Sky Sports News presenter Charlotte Coleman, tweeted: “Our time in China has come to an end.

“We hoped to leave before the season started but were not allowed to, after losing players and not being allowed to sign any replacements. Things weren’t as they should be but we had a great experience.

“Really proud of my husband for taking a club in a difficult relegation battle to 6th last season under testing circumstances.”