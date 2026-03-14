Can I watch Burnley vs Bournemouth? Streaming details and preview for key battle in both halves of the Premier League table

Watch Burnley vs Bournemouth today as the Clarets' margin of error grows starker at Turf Moor, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Saturday, 14 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

It's the middle of March. This is the business end of the season. Squeaky bum time. Sheffield Wednesday's abominable situation got the ball rolling and the championships, promotions and relegations will soon start falling into place.

Successive losses against Brentford and Everton put Burnley on the brink. The turnaround that would be required for the Clarets to avoid the drop doesn't have that kind of room for error.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Burnley vs Bournemouth from anywhere

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Is Burnley vs Bournemouth on TV in the UK?

Burnley vs Bournemouth is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Burnley vs Bournemouth in the US

Burnley vs Bournemouth will be shown in the United States on NBC and its official streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Burnley vs Bournemouth in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Burnley vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

When the final whistle blows on their home game against Bournemouth, manager Scott Parker's former club, Burnley will reach the 30-game mark. There will be 24 points left on the table and Parker will reiterate that he intends to win as many of them as possible.

Burnley have won 19 of the 87 points available to them thus far and are three wins plus goal difference away from overhauling West Ham United or Nottingham Forest, never mind both.

The last time Burnley beat Bournemouth in the league was in February 2022, when second-half goals from Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil took Sean Dyche's team to a 3-0 home win.

One of their 19 points this season was won at the Vitality Stadium in December. Armando Broja's last-minute header rescued a draw after Antoine Semenyo had opened the scoring in the middle of the second half.

Tickets

Get VIP Burnley tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Burnley hospitality at the historic Turf Moor provides exclusive lounge access and padded seats with superb views. Guests enjoy inclusive drinks, delicious gourmet dining options, and a matchday programme. Live entertainment and Q&As with club legends are also featured, creating a luxurious and comprehensive matchday experience for all groups.

Semenyo's departure for Manchester City hasn't knocked Bournemouth off-track in any significant way, much to the credit of manager Andoni Iraola.

Bournemouth drew with Brentford at the start of the month to reach 40 points and keep themselves in the conversation for European places. It would be a first for the Cherries, for whom a nine-match unbeaten run in the top division was unthinkable just a few years ago.

With Manchester United and Arsenal to follow, maintaining that streak into the last couple of months of the season will be far from easy.

Parker, who managed Bournemouth from 2021 to 2022, will be eager to deny his former club the opportunity by taking all three points in Lancashire today.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth

We're expecting another close affair but the little bit of magic possessed by Bournemouth could nudge them over the line at Turf Moor.