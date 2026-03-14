Can I watch Sunderland vs Brighton? TV info and live stream details for 3pm Premier League kick-off

Watch Sunderland vs Brighton today as both sides look to climb into the top half of the Premier League table, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Brighton key information • Date: Saturday, 14 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Sunderland have just nine games to go in their first season back in the Premier League, a campaign that has brought plenty of ups and downs.

But having reached the magic 40-point mark, the Black Cats look almost destined for safety, providing they don't fall off a cliff in the last part.

Brighton started so well and were even looking at a potential Champions League spot at the start of their 2025/26 term, only for their form to have plummeted.

The Seagulls are still learning the methods of Fabian Heurzler's true potential, and having lost key striker Joao Pedro, goals have dried up somewhat, combined with the poor form at the back.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sunderland vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Sunderland vs Brighton for free In America, you can stream Sunderland vs Brighton with YouTube TV's 10-day free trial which gives access to USA Network. Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

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Is Sunderland vs Brighton on TV in the UK?

Sunderland vs Brighton is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Sunderland vs Brighton in the US

Sunderland vs Brighton will be shown in the United States on USA Network

USA Network are broadcasting Sunderland vs Brighton in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 5-day free trial giving you access at no cost to the live stream.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Sunderland vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Sunderland are still reeling following their FA Cup defeat against League One side Port Vale last weekend, a result not many predicted.

Ben Waine's 28th-minute strike proved the only difference between the two sides, with Regis Le Bris's side left with egg on their faces as they left Staffordshire embarrassed.

Attention now turns back to their Premier League endeavours, as they look to see out their first season back in the top flight with a flourish.

Robin Roefs, Romaine Mundle (both hamstring), Nordi Mukiele (calf), Reinildo Mandava, Bertrand Traore (both knee) and Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) are all out due to injury, while Brian Brobbey (groin) and Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) will be assessed.

Brighton lost out against league leaders Arsenal last time out, with Bukayo Saka's early effort the only difference between the two sides over a week ago.

Hurzeler vented his frustration at the Gunners' time-wasting tactics after the game and admitted he wouldn't want to win a Premier League title that way, but then again, his side isn't at the top of the table.

Brighton currently sit 14th in the top-flight standings, 11 points above the relegation zone and should have enough in the tank not to get dragged into any late drama, you feel.

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) remain out, while Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Lewis Dunk (knee) and Solly March (unspecified) are all doubts.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 2-1 Brighton

FourFourTwo thinks Sunderland have been fairly decent at home this season, with Brighton's away form drab at times, winning only 3 of 14 games away from the Amex. We envisage a home win here.