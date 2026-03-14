‘That goal against England was incredible – one of the most important moments of my career so far’ Nico Williams on his Euro 2024 final strike

Features
By Contributions from , published

The winger netted the opening goal to put Spain on track to defeat England in the Euro 2024 final

Nico Williams
Nico Williams celebrates at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Nico Williams, Euro 2024 was the tournament where he announced himself on the world stage.

The Athletic Bilbao winger had been talked up as one of Spain’s best young talents, but this was the summer in which he proved he belonged at the top table as he helped propel Luis de la Fuente’s side to the European crown.

Article continues below

Nico Williams on the Euro 2024 final

Spain players celebrate with the European Championship trophy after winning Euro 2024.

Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams earned his place in the Spain squad following a 2023/24 campaign which saw him net eight goals and lay on 18 assists for Athletic, and after a slow start, turned in an excellent performance in Spain’s 1-0 group stage win over Italy.

“I remember the first game against Croatia – I didn’t play very well,” he tells FourFourTwo. “The game was a bit bad for me, but the team managed to win.

Nico Williams in action for Spain against Italy at Euro 2024.

Williams enjoyed a breakout tournament in Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But for me, I have that European Championship in my heart. It filled me with courage. Playing with team-mates like the ones I have in the national team and sharing the story with them is incredible.

“I’ve been able to learn a lot from players like Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal, who are legends of the national team.”

He scored and assisted goals in the 4-1 win over Georgia in the last 16, with the Spain set-up allowing him to shine on a continental stage. “When I play in the national team, I have a lot of space,” he explains.

“You can’t cover just one player – there are a lot of players that you have to cover. I get along well with a lot of the players in the national team as well. Playing alongside Pedri, who’s a magician and who puts the ball at your feet, is a privilege.”

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams celebrate after combining for a Spain goal against England in the final of Euro 2024.

Nicol Williams combined with Lamine Yamal to score against England in the Euro 2024 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then came the final against England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, in which Williams broke the deadlock shortly after half-time.

“That goal against England was incredible,” he recalls. “It was a very quick play – I know Lamine, and he knew perfectly well he was going to put the ball there for me. To score a goal in a Euros final was unbelievable.”

“It was one of the most important moments of my career so far,” he admits. “When you go to play with the national team and win a title as important as the European Championship, you get goosebumps. We were very happy. That whole period made me more confident in myself.”

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.