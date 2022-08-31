Christian Doidge swaps Hibernian for Kilmarnock on temporary deal
By PA Staff published
Kilmarnock have signed striker Christian Doidge on a season-long loan from Hibernian.
The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Easter Road for a starting place after being plagued by injury and illness for much of last season.
Hibs assistant Jamie McAllister appeared to have closed the door on Doidge departing the club this window when he was asked about the forward’s situation last Thursday.
“I think Christian’s been brilliant since we came in,” he said.
“He’s had a really good pre-season. He’s a player we like. He gives us something we don’t have and he’s an experienced player with good quality.”
However, Hibs have since opted to allow the Welshman to depart for Rugby Park.
Doidge joined Hibs from Forest Green in June 2019 and has scored 37 goals in 118 appearances.
He will have to be patient to make his Killie debut, however, as he was cup-tied for Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie away to Hearts and is unable to play against his parent club at Easter Road this weekend.
