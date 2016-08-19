Cillessen knows about Barcelona interest, confirms Ajax boss Bosz

Ajax goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is aware of interest from Barcelona, head coach Peter Bosz has confirmed.

A report in the Netherlands on Friday claimed that the Spanish champions have lodged a bid of close to €12million for the keeper, as they attempt to land a replacement for Claudio Bravo, who is wanted by Manchester City.

Cillessen came in for criticism after the 1-1 Champions League play-off draw with Rostov, after he was wrong-footed by Christian Noboa's free-kick early in the first half.

Though he denied Barca distractions were to blame for the goal, Bosz admits that the 27-year-old is struggling to ignore the speculation, though he remains hopeful that he will stay at the Amsterdam ArenA.

"Jasper is a very great goalkeeper and I hope that he will stay here," he said ahead of Ajax's Eredivisie clash with Willem II.

"[Sporting director] Marc Overmars did report to me that there's something going on around Jasper. Jasper knew about the Barcelona interest before the match against Rostov.

"He didn't look good with that goal, but I don't believe that came about because Jasper knew about the interest. That's too easy.

"Later I will sit with him and talk about how it's going. I do understand that this is doing a lot to him. First I will sit with Japser, then with Marc, and then the club will come with a statement.

"You always want to line up with your best players. But everything can happen until August 31."

Luis Enrique is reported to be keen to sign a new goalkeeper before sanctioning Bravo's move to City, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen battling to be fully fit for the opening LaLiga match against Real Betis on Saturday.

Cillessen has claimed three league titles since joining Ajax from NEC in 2011.