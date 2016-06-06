City chairman Al Mubarak hails Guardiola appointment

Pep Guardiola is the man to take Manchester City to the next level, says club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has been tasked with turning City into a domestic and European giant, with the hope of replicating the glory he achieved with the Catalan club.

Guardiola arrives in Manchester with one of football's most impressive CVs and Al Mubarak says his experience and tactical know-how will help tilt the balance of power in England and in Europe in City's favour.

"I have no doubt that he will transform our team to a new level," he told the club's official website.

But Al Mubarak reserved some praise for the departed Manuel Pellegrini, though he added a fourth-place finish in the Premier League was a disappointing result.

"Over three years [under Pellegrini] we won our second Premier League title, two League Cups and got to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time," he said.

"There are a lot of achievements that have been made in those three years. We should thank Manuel and the team around him and be grateful for these achievements.

"At the same time, we also can't hide the disappointment, particularly this year. We had high expectations for this season."