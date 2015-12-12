City have to stop losing ugly - Pellegrini

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini said his players must eradicate errors if they are to keep their Premier League bid on track.

City were knocked off top spot and dropped to fourth last week after losing 2-0 at Stoke City, who were unfortunate not to win by more.

Pellegrini and Co. were punished for defensive errors in a performance described as "ugly" by the Chilean boss.

City have now lost four times this season, going down 4-1 to Liverpool and Tottenham, while they lost 2-1 at home to West Ham, having crushed Chelsea (3-0), Newcastle United (6-1) and AFC Bournemouth (5-1) this campaign.

Asked whether City have a split personality, Pellegrini said: "I hope not because I am disappointed about [those] three games during this season.

"Just three games. We have played 25 games this season so I don't like to lose in that way but I hope that was the last one – not the last defeat because you can lose against everyone – but in that sense, yes."

Pellegrini added: "We need to [improve] because we're too ugly [in those]. You can lose against every team here in England but you can't lose so ugly.

"It's an important thing that we analyse why but I know exactly what to expect from this team every game."