City moving closer to De Bruyne capture, reveals Allofs
Manchester City are closing in on Wolfsburg forward Kevin De Bruyne, with Klaus Allofs expecting his departure in the next 24 hours.
Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs expects Kevin De Bruyne to complete a transfer to Manchester City by Saturday at the latest.
The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a big-money return to the Premier League, having previously played for Chelsea.
Amid City remaining tight-lipped over their pursuit of the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, Wolfsburg have provided regular updates on the future of their prized asset.
Allofs had said any transfer to City was far from a done deal, but things appear to have changed as the transfer deadline moves nearer.
Speaking ahead of Friday's Bundesliga clash with Schalke - for which De Bruyne was not selected - Allofs revealed the saga could come to a conclusion in the next 24 hours.
He is quoted as telling reporters: "We will complete everything either tonight or tomorrow. De Bruyne is off to Manchester City."
