City moving closer to De Bruyne capture, reveals Allofs

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs expects Kevin De Bruyne to complete a transfer to Manchester City by Saturday at the latest.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a big-money return to the Premier League, having previously played for Chelsea.

Amid City remaining tight-lipped over their pursuit of the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, Wolfsburg have provided regular updates on the future of their prized asset.

Allofs had said any transfer to City was far from a done deal, but things appear to have changed as the transfer deadline moves nearer.

Speaking ahead of Friday's Bundesliga clash with Schalke - for which De Bruyne was not selected - Allofs revealed the saga could come to a conclusion in the next 24 hours.

He is quoted as telling reporters: "We will complete everything either tonight or tomorrow. De Bruyne is off to Manchester City."