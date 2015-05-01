City should have been docked points - Mourinho

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho believes it was "unfair" that Manchester City were not hit with a points deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

City were hit with a £49million fine last year for failing to come into line with FFP guidelines, which came into effect in the 2011-12 season.

Mourinho, though, thinks docking points would be a more effective deterrent than hitting clubs in the pocket.

"When Manchester City pays off 50 millions of fine because they exceeded the FFP, I think it's unfair. FFP should be fulfilled and that's it," Mourinho told the Daily Mail.

"[Violators] should be punished with loss of points. Our owner [Roman Abramovich] wants to fulfil FFP. He doesn't want to enter these dynamics of paying the fine.

"FFP benefits clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern, who have a big fan base and get huge revenues on sponsorship and merchandising. At Chelsea, for instance, we refuse to pay any fine. We live with what we produce.

"I feel really well about that. It forces us to be better, to manage better our resources, to live with what we create.

"It forces us to think more. We have to sell in order to buy, to be aware of what you sell and what you buy."