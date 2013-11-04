Clarke hails Myhill contribution

Clarke's men have recovered from a slow start - in which they took only two points from their opening four matches - to climb to mid-table following a run of just one defeat in seven league games.

The 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday saw Myhill keep his third clean sheet in the last six fixtures and Clarke was full of praise for his keeper.

"Boaz made a couple of really good saves on Saturday," he told the club's official website. "Even last season, Ben (Foster) knew he had to work hard and be on top of his game because Boaz is an accomplished international goalkeeper.

"He's shown that since we lost Ben in the second game of the season and defensively we've been strong and solid.

"To achieve that, you need to have a good goalkeeper.

"With the exception of the game at Liverpool, when some of their finishing was sublime, I think Boaz can be really pleased with his contribution this year."

The manager refused to be drawn on what will happen when Foster, who is recovering from a foot operation, returns to fitness.

"We'll have to wait until Ben's back and then we can start talking about these things," he added.

"I'm not going to go down the line of speaking about Ben coming back to put pressure on Boaz etcetera."