Clasico debut was 'meant to be' says Suarez

The Uruguay star is in line to make his long-awaited Barca bow at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 25 - a day after the expiry of his four-month ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

Suarez looked sharp in his country's friendly against Oman on Monday, scoring twice in a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The former Liverpool man has now set his sights firmly on El Clasico - and feels destiny has decreed that he will debut for Barca at the home of their fiercest rivals Real.

"It's a huge coincidence but I'm looking forward to the experience," Suarez told Barca Magazine.

"You know, I'm the kind of person who believes that things happen for a reason, and of all 19 teams in the league, it's precisely against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu that I'll make my comeback.

"There must be a reason."

Suarez's first UEFA Champions League appearance for Barca is set to come on November 5 at Ajax - a club he captained and scored 111 goals in 159 appearances for prior to moving to Liverpool in January 2011.

And, much like the fact his bow for Barca will come against Real, Suarez believes it is fate that he will play against Ajax this season.

"There are so many coincidences - and in Amsterdam of all places!" he added.

"To go back there after so much time and to return in the Champions League against the first team I played the Champions League with, for the team I have dreamed of all my life, which is Barcelona - yes, it's destiny again.

"It will be a very special game for me, to meet again with all the people at the club, and the fans. I love all of that."