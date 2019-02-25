Claude Puel sacked by Leicester

Leicester have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club have announced.

The 57-year-old Frenchman’s final match in charge was Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

That was Leicester’s sixth defeat in their last seven matches, a run that has seen them knocked out of the FA Cup by Newport and drop down to 12th in the Premier League and eight points above the relegation zone.

Leicester City Football Club has today (Sunday) parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.https://t.co/VoZnGBJ8Up— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 24, 2019

A club statement read: “Leicester City football club has today parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Claude for his efforts in leading the team during his 16 months in the role and wish him well in his future career.”