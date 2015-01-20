Coach Enrique coy over future with Barcelona

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has refused to commit his future to the club, instead insisting he is "living in the present".

The former Roma boss has had to endure a turbulent stint at the helm since taking charge at Camp Nou last year, with persistent question marks over his support from both players and fans.

Luis Enrique has already vowed to walk if he does not have the backing of his squad, and admitted on Tuesday he did not know whether he would still be in charge next season.

"Football is about living for the present, and there's enough risk in that without thinking 'X' months ahead," he said. "At the moment I'm just thinking about [Wednesday's] cup game [against Atletico Madrid]."

Luis Enrique's reportedly strained relationship with Lionel Messi has been at the centre of rumours of unrest at Barca, with some questioning the coach's lack of celebration for the Argentine's three goals in a 4-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna last time out.

"I don't tend to celebrate goals," he stressed. "Of course I'm very glad that we score goals, no doubt about that.

"I think I always behave the same on the bench. People can draw whatever conclusions they want, but I think I always behave the same."

Barca tackle Atleti in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday.