Cocu bullish over PSV's chances of advancing

PSV may be the underdogs against Atletico Madrid but coach Phillip Cocu feels the Dutch giants have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Cocu and Co. head to Madrid on Tuesday with the round-of-16 tie evenly poised following the goalless draw in Eindhoven last month.

Atletico have only lost one of their past 16 home matches in all competitions after seeing off Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 to consolidate second position in La Liga on Saturday.

However, Cocu is bullish over PSV's chances of booking a spot in the last eight.

"The great atmosphere in [Estadio Vicente Calderon] can give us a power boost. In this stage of European football, all the stadiums where you play will be impressive in talks of ambiance," Cocu told reporters.

"We want to silence the fans of Atletico with playing good football.

"We feel good after Ajax drew with NEC, but no we are not thinking about the Eredivisie because we have to concentrate on the Champions League. We have a good chance to reach the quarter-finals.

"Atletico are favourites because of their home advantage. It will be difficult, but it is not impossible to go through."

Atletico's most recent home defeat came against Celta Vigo, who triumphed 3-2 in the Copa del Rey on January 27.

Cocu, who will be without Uruguayan striker Gaston Pereiro after he was sent off in the first leg, added: "I have watched a lot of Atletico games, but we have our way of playing and we are going to fight for the objective in hand.

"It won't be easy, away from home, but we have to believe. That game [against Celta] is an example that it can be achieved."