Cohen launches ‘Bobby’s Boot’ tour

The boot, a solid bronze cast of Bobby Moore’s 1966 World Cup winning football boot, will visit Cancer Research UK shops around the country next week (April 26-30), encouraging football fans and proud patriots to rub the boot, make a wish for the England team and write a good luck message.

In addition, the shops and the charity’s online shop, www.shoptobeatcancer.org.uk, will be selling a range of products to meet the needs of every England fan, with 100 percent of the profits going to the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK for research into bowel cancer.

Cohen said: “Anything I can do to try to bring the England team a little bit of that good fortune we had in 1966 you can count me in for.

"Visit your local Cancer Research UK shop next week and not only might you have the chance to rub the boot, by buying one of the Bobby Moore Fund’s World Cup products you’ll be raising money for research into bowel cancer, the disease which Bobby died from and which I’ve also been through.”

The Bobby Moore Fund World Cup collection for England supporters of all ages includes: Soft mini football (£3.99), Bobby Moore Fund water bottle (£3.99), England ‘fluffy dice’ with the St. George Cross (£2.99), Bobby Moore Fund mug with the image of Bobby kissing the 1966 World Cup (£2.99), T-shirt with Bobby’s iconic No.6 on the back (£5.99).

England flags for the home and car are also available in a range of sizes and styles. To find your nearest shop visit www.cancerresearchuk.org/shopping and type in the postcode.

To purchase products online go to www.shoptobeatcancer.org.uk

