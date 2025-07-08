Forget Amazon Prime Day, check out this deal on the best England shirt of the past 35 years
Be quick if you want to get your hands on this iconic Three Lions shirt
You need an England shirt this Amazon Prime Day!
While ranking football kits is an entirely subjective pursuit and everyone is entitled to have their opinions, it's a fact that the best England shirt of the past 35 years is the 1990 third shirt.
The sky blue effort was only worn once by the Three Lions - a 1-0 win over Turkey that saw Dennis Wise score on his debut, while Steve Hodge made his final England appearance - but it remains a cult classic to this day.
It's place in popular culture was confirmed when it featured in the video for New Order's 1990 World Cup song, World In Motion, with singer Bernard Sumner proudly sporting it before letting John Barnes rake centre stage of his iconic rap.
It's more than stood the rest of time. Fans can be spotted wearing the shirt in the stands and in bars when England are in action, with Score Draw having created a fresh replica for those that didn't get their hands on the shirt in the early '90s or don't fancy paying the dizzying prices that original shirts from that era now fetch online.
And it's now available with a £5 discount on Pro Direct Sport, just in time for the summer and is the perfect shirt to wear while cheering on the Lionesses in their Euro 2025 tilt.
Be quick and grab yourself a deal now.
Score Draw Retro England 1990 Third Shirt Was £40 Now £35
As cool now as it was when Bernard Sumner sported it in the World In Motion video 35 summers ago, the England 1990 third kit remains one of the greatest Three Lions shirts ever to be produced.
