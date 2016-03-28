Coleman pleased with Ukraine outing despite loss

Wales coach Chris Coleman was happy with his team's performance in Ukraine, though he lamented another goal conceded from a set-piece.

Coleman's side suffered a 1-0 defeat in an international friendly in Kiev on Monday.

Andriy Yarmolenko's 27th-minute effort decided the contest after the unmarked forward got on the end of Ruslan Rotan's free-kick, and Coleman was left to bemoan Wales' defending, having conceded similarly in their 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland last week.

"It was a good test for us. We play Russia and Slovakia [along with England in Group B at Euro 2016], that will be very similar," Coleman said after the game.

"I think we know that we've come to a tough place to play. With both games [Ukraine and Northern Ireland] we are really pleased overall with the players.

"The only thing I'm disappointed with is the two goals we conceded from set pieces."

Not the result we were looking for but a lot of positives to take from that game in to the Euros!! Can't wait now!March 28, 2016

Wales and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, who missed the match as he continues his recovery from a calf injury and adjusts to life as a father of two, tweeted: "Not the result we were looking for but a lot of positives to take from that game in to the Euros!! Can't wait now!"