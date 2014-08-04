Colombia Wrap: Once Caldas edge clear at top

Flabio Torres' men were 3-1 winners at Medellin to make it three victories from as many games.

Deportes Tolima, Millonarios and Boyaca Chico are behind the league leaders on seven points.

Sergio Romero gave Once Caldas a 26th-minute lead at Medellin's Estadio Atanasio Girardot.

Marlon Piedrahita doubled their advantage just before half-time, only for German Cano to give the hosts hope with his 82nd-minute goal.

But substitute Johan Arango sealed the three points for Torres' side.

Millonarios and Boyaca Chico were also perfect heading into matchday three but they drew 1-1 at the former's home ground.

Juan Perez had put the visitors ahead before Jhonathan Agudelo's 90th-minute equaliser secured a point for Millonarios.

Deportes Tolima needed goals in the final quarter-hour from Marcos Perez and Robinson Aponza to get past La Equidad 2-1.

Angelo Rodriguez's second-half brace helped Envigado to a 2-0 win at Uniautonoma and Carlos Rivas scored twice in Deportivo Cali's 2-0 victory over Deportivo Pasto.

Fortaleza and Atletico Huila drew 1-1 and Atletico Nacional played out a 1-1 draw at Alianza Petrolera.

Patriotas Boyaca and Santa Fe drew 0-0, while the clash between Junior and Aguilas Doradas also finished scoreless.