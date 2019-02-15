Colombian top-flight team opens doors to Venezuelan immigrants by offering free tickets

More than three million Venezuelans have fled the country in recent years due to an economic crisis, food and medicine shortages, rising unemployment and violent crime.

Colombia was the main destination for Venezuelan immigrants in 2018, with UN figures estimating that around one million people headed across the western border last year.

Independiente Santa Fe, based in the Colombian capital of Bogota, have now launched a campaign to welcome Venezuelans into their next home game free of charge.

The club wrote on Twitter: “We want to invite you to share the biggest passion that the city has: Being a fan of Independiente Santa Fe.

“Venezuelan brothers, your new home is the home of the Lions!

“This season Santa Fe, together with Bogota City Hall, will open doors to Venezuelans who had to leave their country and now live in the capital.

“If you are Venezuelan, from 18 February you can go to the Migrant Assistance Centre in Bogotá and claim up to 4 tickets for the Santa Fe vs Junior match.”

The clash with Junior takes place on Sunday 24 February, with Santa Fe looking to record their first league win of the season after drawing two and losing two in their opening four matches.

The poor start to the season sees the 2016 champions rooted to the bottom of the Primera A table, the Colombian top flight, while visiting side Junior are currently second after winning all three of their league matches so far.